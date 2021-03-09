Trent Brown Instagram Draws Excited Replies From Patriots Players

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown is happy to be back in New England, and his Patriots teammates are happy about the news, too.

Bill Belichick started Tuesday off with a splash, reportedly landing the star offensive tackle in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown had a clearly excited reaction on Instagram, and a few of his Patriots teammates weighed in on the news.

J.C. Jackson: “I swea 🤞🏾💯”

Jonathan Jones: “Yessir 💯✊🏾”

Ja’Whaun Bentley: “Yuhhh!! 💰💰💰”

The Patriots reportedly acquired Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick. Brown reportedly restructured his deal for 2021. He’ll make $11 million in the upcoming campaign before hitting free agency again next spring.

With Brown in the picture, the Patriots’ offensive line combinations are coming increasingly into focus. Nothing is certain until plans with center David Andrews and guard Joe Thuney are mapped out, though.

Regardless, the Patriots will have Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Michael Onwenu and Justin Herron among the personnel with which to build the line.

Brown shined with the Patriots in 2018, his lone season in New England. Protecting Tom Brady, Brown was one of the top left tackles in the NFL, positioning himself for a massive payday with the Raiders.

Now, he’s receiving another chance to prove he’s elite before hitting the open market once again.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images