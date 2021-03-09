Trent Brown Seemingly Takes Shot At Raiders After Trade To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown apparently is not leaving Las Vegas with many — if any — fond memories.

Brown on Tuesday reportedly rejoined the Patriots via trade following a two-year stint with the Raiders. Las Vegas handsomely paid Brown following his stellar 2018 season in New England, giving the offensive tackle a four-year, $66 million deal with $36.75 million guaranteed ahead of the 2019 campaign.

But despite his comfortable contract situation with the Silver and Black, Brown evidently did not really enjoy his pit stop in Vegas. The 27-year-old made as much clear via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“Money don’t mean (expletive) if you ain’t happy I swear to GOD!!” Brown tweeted.

Brown, as he expressed with a pair of Instagram posts after the reported trade went down, is happy about returning to Foxboro. And he should be, as his best NFL season to date concluded with the Patriots racking up the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl championship.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Joe Thuney and David Andrews, New England surely is happy about Brown’s return, too.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images