Tristan Thompson Got Fired Up Watching Celtics-Kings

NESN Logo Sign In

Tristan Thompson is unavailable for the Boston Celtics, but he’s still engaged in the game.

And while watching his team make a third-quarter comeback against the Sacramento Kings, the center was wishing he could be contribution out there on the court to help his team.

“Wish I was out there,” Thompson tweeted during the game. “Let’s keep this run going @celtics.”

Wish I was out there 🤬 Lets keep this run going @celtics ☘️☘️ — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 20, 2021

Thompson has been out as result of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and has been unavailable since March 16.

Hopefully his team keeps the energy going to close out the game and get back in the win column.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images