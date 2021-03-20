Tristan Thompson Got Fired Up Watching Celtics-Kings

Tristan Thompson is unavailable for the Boston Celtics, but he’s still engaged in the game.
And while watching his team make a third-quarter comeback against the Sacramento Kings, the center was wishing he could be contribution out there on the court to help his team.
“Wish I was out there,” Thompson tweeted during the game. “Let’s keep this run going @celtics.”
Thompson has been out as result of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and has been unavailable since March 16.
Hopefully his team keeps the energy going to close out the game and get back in the win column.