Tuukka Rask Won’t Return To Bruins Vs. Islanders In First Game Back

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask made his return to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, but he didn’t last long.

The goalie started in net against the New York Islanders, appearing in his first game since March 7 after experiencing some discomfort.

Rask only played the first period, however, before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak at the beginning of the second.

The team subsequently announced the netminder will remain out with an upper-body injury.

UPDATE: Tuukka Rask (upper body) will not return to tonight's game. Jaroslav Halak is taking over in goal. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 26, 2021

Despite his early exit, Rask will be credited with the win should Boston hold on to its lead over New York. It will be the 300th victory of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images