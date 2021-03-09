Twitter Reacted To Dak Prescott Signing Four-Year Deal With Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

Dak Prescott will remain with the Dallas Cowboys through what are thought to be the prime years of his professional career.

The 28-year-old quarterback Monday agreed to a four-year contract worth $160 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted how $126 million is guaranteed while Prescott could earn up to $164 million. He also received a no-trade clause and no tag provision.

Schefter added how the first three years average $42 million per year.

It makes Prescott the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and ahead of of Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson and Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

It prompted quite the reaction on Twitter, as you may have guessed, with the Cowboys essentially confirming the news.

4️⃣ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 9, 2021

Prescott’s brother, Tad Prescott, had a genuine reaction.

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

Cowboys teammates past and present were happy for the franchise signal-caller, too.

Yo!!!!! @dak!!! Congratulations brotha well deserved… shit I feel like I got paid!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 8, 2021

Hype for #4️⃣ @dak you did that my boy! 💰💰 — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) March 9, 2021

And then there were the insights from the NFL world, in general.

Cowboys secured their QB for future, have more cap space in 2021. They win this deal. Dak Prescott is paid worth, can enter market again at age 31 with a no-franchise-tag clause. He wins this deal.



The media won't talk about this negotiation anymore.



We all win. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 9, 2021

A lot of people might complain about Dak's money for whatever reason but in 24 months when he's the 7th highest paid QB or whatever they won't worry.



Don't worry about it. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) March 9, 2021

Instead of having Dak Prescott count $37.7 million against the salary cap under the franchise tag, he will count $22.5 million against the cap. As a result the Cowboys will not have to restructure as many contracts to get under the 2021 salary cap as… https://t.co/nQZgI4dKZc — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 9, 2021

The Cowboys are finalizing a four-year, $160 million deal with QB Dak Prescott, source said, of which a record $126 million is guaranteed.



Team compromised on years and guarantee, kept APY manageable. 🤝 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images