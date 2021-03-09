Twitter Reacted To Dak Prescott Signing Four-Year Deal With Cowboys

Dak Prescott will remain with the Dallas Cowboys through what are thought to be the prime years of his professional career.
The 28-year-old quarterback Monday agreed to a four-year contract worth $160 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport noted how $126 million is guaranteed while Prescott could earn up to $164 million. He also received a no-trade clause and no tag provision.
Schefter added how the first three years average $42 million per year.
It makes Prescott the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and ahead of of Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson and Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
It prompted quite the reaction on Twitter, as you may have guessed, with the Cowboys essentially confirming the news.
Prescott’s brother, Tad Prescott, had a genuine reaction.
Cowboys teammates past and present were happy for the franchise signal-caller, too.
And then there were the insights from the NFL world, in general.