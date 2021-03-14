NESN Logo Sign In

The death of “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxer who was known as one of the best middleweight fighters in the sport’s history, has led to an outpouring of support on social media.

Hagler, New England native who moved with his family to Brockton in the late 1960s, was 66 years old. His wife, Kay G. Hagler, confirmed his death on social media Saturday.

Many from around the Boston sports scene — including the Boston Celtics — shared their thoughts after hearing the news.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of boxing legend ”Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. Our condolences go out to the Hagler family. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 14, 2021

Terrible news about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. At his championship peak, he was Boston’s fifth major sports franchise all by himself. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) March 14, 2021

The pride of Brockton, MA.

RIP, Marvelous Marvin Hagler.pic.twitter.com/orECywQ7ON — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) March 14, 2021

His fights were always the topic of conversation on the school bus the next morning. https://t.co/yrkyqUAiTs — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) March 14, 2021

If you grew up in Boston, Massachusetts and New England….



You absolutely loved Marvelous Marvin Hagler.



His fights were events – a must watch – and worth it every time.



Pound for pound one of the greatest boxers of our generation.



Thank you and R-I-P Mr Hagler@wbz #wbz https://t.co/qHFItGh8E8 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 14, 2021

Marvin Hagler was Boston’s fifth major sport from the time he first fought for the middleweight championship against Vito Antuofermo in late ‘79 until he retired. Won the belt at Wembley when he knocked Alan Minters mouthpiece into Liverpool. Can’t overstate how beloved he was. https://t.co/XjQPLWmZ2B pic.twitter.com/7jvg3BwP8B — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 14, 2021

So sad to hear about Marvin. For anyone our age, #marvinhagler was a big part of our youth …made us proud on the #boston sports scene. Great, great fighter…even better guy. #RIP Marvin is right Dana…too young @boston25 @bos25sports https://t.co/C7CPgY5LTv — Butch Stearns (@ButchStearns) March 14, 2021

He who fought from 1973 to 1987 and concluded his career 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts. He was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980-1987 before a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard at Caesars Palace on April 6, 1987. He had previously defended that crown 12 times.

Hagler, who was born in Newark, New Jersey, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.

