The death of “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxer who was known as one of the best middleweight fighters in the sport’s history, has led to an outpouring of support on social media.
Hagler, New England native who moved with his family to Brockton in the late 1960s, was 66 years old. His wife, Kay G. Hagler, confirmed his death on social media Saturday.
Many from around the Boston sports scene — including the Boston Celtics — shared their thoughts after hearing the news.
He who fought from 1973 to 1987 and concluded his career 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts. He was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980-1987 before a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard at Caesars Palace on April 6, 1987. He had previously defended that crown 12 times.
Hagler, who was born in Newark, New Jersey, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.