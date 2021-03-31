UCLA Vs. Michigan Live Stream: Watch Elite Eight Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be set by the end of the night, and one underdog still is in the running.

No. 11 UCLA will take on No. 1 Michigan in the final game of the round Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bruins are coming off a 10-point win over No. 2 Alabama while the Wolverines look to build off their 18-point victory over No. 4 Florida State.

But can UCLA continue its underdog story against mighty Michigan?

Here’s how to watch the Elite Eight contest online and one TV:

When: Tuesday, March 30 at 9:57 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

