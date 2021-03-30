Updating Patriots’ 2021 Opponents After NFL Approves 17-Game Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s official: 2021 will feature the first 17-game season in NFL history.

NFL owners on Tuesday officially approved a shift to a 17-game schedule. It’s the first expansion of the league’s regular-season schedule since 1978, when it increased from 14 games to 16.

The new format also decreases the number of preseason games from four to three.

The added 17th game will be an interconference contest, with each AFC team facing an NFC opponent that finished in the same position in its division. The conferences will alternate hosting this game each season, with the AFC doing so first in 2021.

All AFC teams will play nine home games and eight road games in 2021, and all NFC teams will play eight home games and nine road games. In 2022, the schedules will flip.