USC Vs. Gonzaga Live Stream: Watch Elite Eight Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Can anyone in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament slow down Gonzaga?

The Bulldogs enter the Elite Eight without a blemish on their record this season. Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed in the West Region, has been as advertised in March Madness thus far, winning its first three games of the tournament by 16 points or more.

Mark Few’s team on Tuesday night will meet USC with a trip to the Final Four on the line. All of three of the Trojans’ tournament wins have been by double digits, including a 34-point beatdown of third-seeded Kansas in the second round.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s USC-Gonzaga game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS.com

Thumbnail photo via Kareem Elgazzar/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports Images