Utah Jazz Plane Looks Like It Took Beating After Hitting Birds In Takeoff

The Utah Jazz will resume their trip to Memphis after a frightening experience earlier in the day.

The Jazz’s team charter plane was forced to turn around Tuesday shortly after takeoff when the aircraft struck a flock of birds while taking flight. The plane turned around immediately and safely returned to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Luckily, no one was hurt. But some still were very much shaken up by the incident, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Flames were spewing out of the engine after the collision “followed by a palpable shaking,” per the report.

Yikes.