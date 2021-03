NESN Logo Sign In

Drew Brees did just about everything a quarterback can do in the NFL.

The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback retired from the league after 20 season on Sunday. Brees helped raise the standard of quarterback play in the NFL in his illustrious career and this week he is our VA Hero of the Week.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman shares more on Brees’ retirement in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images