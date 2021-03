NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown showed out at the NBA All-Star game, and he was able to do it in his hometown.

In his first All-Star game, Brown posted 22 points and grabbed five rebounds. Brown’s All-Star debut was especially significant as he was able to do it in his home state of Georgia, and because of this, he is our VA Hero of the Week.

NESN’s Courtney Cox details Brown’s successful weekend in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images