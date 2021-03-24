‘Vaccinated Only’ Sections Coming To Heat Home Games In April

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA is allowing franchises to open “vaccinated only” sections for home games, and the Miami Heat are wasting no time hopping on the opportunity.

Starting April 1, AmericanAirlines Arena will open two sections of its lower bowl for spectators fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Heat. Social distancing rules will be relaxed, but masks still will be required.

Groups in these sections will be separated by just one seat. Fans in these groups must be vaccinated for at least 14 days, will enter through a separate entrance and must present their CDC vaccination card or another form of proof.

This isn’t the only innovative COVID-19 measure the team has taken for home games, either.

Earlier this season, Miami brought in dogs trained to sniff out COVID-19 (literally) on fans attempting to enter home games. Fans enter a designated area to be screened by the canine and will be denied entry if the dog signals them by sitting.

Hopefully, this is another sign of things slowly returning to normal.

