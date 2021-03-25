Rockets Reportedly Trade Victor Oladipo To Heat In At-The-Deadline Move

NESN Logo Sign In

Victor Oladipo reportedly got his wish.

The Houston Rockets on Thursday sent the star guard to the Miami Heat in a move ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported eight minutes after the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Multiple reports in recent weeks indicated Oladipo, who will be a free agent this offseason, wanted to join the Heat.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania later offered details of the trade: Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap to Houston.

The Rockets in January acquired Oladipo as part of the three-team trade with the Nets and Indiana Pacers that landed James Harden in Brooklyn.

Oladipo, 28, is averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

The second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is a two-time All-Star.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images