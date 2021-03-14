Video of Josh Gordon, Johnny Manziel Playing In FCF Is Just Plain Weird

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Cleveland Browns drafted Johnny Manziel in 2014, they envisioned the star quarterback forming a dynamite connection with emerging wideout Josh Gordon. Together, the two would lead them a few wins, and maybe even a playoff appearance.

Obviously, for many reasons, things didn’t go as planned.

These days, Manziel, 28, and Gordon, 29, are playing together in the Fan Controlled Football league. They play for something called the Zappers.

A Saturday night playoff game between said Zappers and the Wild Aces produced a highlight that is sure to make you feel some sort of way.

Take a look: