Video of Josh Gordon, Johnny Manziel Playing In FCF Is Just Plain Weird

When the Cleveland Browns drafted Johnny Manziel in 2014, they envisioned the star quarterback forming a dynamite connection with emerging wideout Josh Gordon. Together, the two would lead them a few wins, and maybe even a playoff appearance.
Obviously, for many reasons, things didn’t go as planned.
These days, Manziel, 28, and Gordon, 29, are playing together in the Fan Controlled Football league. They play for something called the Zappers.
A Saturday night playoff game between said Zappers and the Wild Aces produced a highlight that is sure to make you feel some sort of way.
Take a look:
Yeah, that’s weird.
Oh, and the 32-6 Wild Aces victory — that’s right: Gordon and Manziel lost — also saw Manziel put forth one of the worst single-play efforts in football history.
Watch this :
That… wasn’t good.
Manziel last played in the NFL in 2015 whereas Gordon last played in 2019 for the Seattle Seahawks, who in early March released the embattled wideout.