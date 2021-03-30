Was Bill Belichick Shaking Head In Disappointment At Mac Jones Throw?

NESN Logo Sign In

Ready to read too much into something?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels both were on hand Tuesday for Alabama’s pro day. That included taking a look at Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, whom some believe the Patriots could target in next month’s NFL Draft.

At one point during NFL Network’s broadcast, cameras caught Belichick shaking his head moments after an overthrow by Jones. Understandably, many assumed The Hoodie was disappointed by what he saw from the young quarterback.

Take a look:

That probably was a coincidence, but you never know.

Honestly, we’re far more interested in learning what Belichick and McDaniels said to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images