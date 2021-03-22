Watch Bobby Dalbec Go Deep With Yet Another Spring Training Moonshot

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another Bobby Dalbec homer.

Dalbec on Monday went deep with an opposite-field shot against the Tampa Bay Rays, who a few innings prior witnessed Hunter Renfroe’s arm strength first-hand. It was the sixth home run of the spring for Dalbec, who might be the Opening Day first baseman for the Boston Red Sox.

Take a look:

That moonshot gave Dalbec a .333 average with 13 RBIs to go along with his six homers this spring. He’s been among the best players thus far in camp, if not the best.

If Dalbec, who hit eight homers last year after his promotion, can somewhat limit his strikeouts this season, he could be in line for a monster rookie campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images