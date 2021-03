NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand continued his impressive season Friday night.

The Bruins winger potted the first goal of Boston’s game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

It took all five guys on the ice to make the goal happen, but it was Patrice Bergeron who beautifully backhanded the puck to Marchand in the slot for the backhanded goal by Vitek Vanacek for the 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

The tally marked Marchand’s 11th of the season, and Bergeron’s 13th assist.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images