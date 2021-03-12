NESN Logo Sign In

Patience paid off for David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

The Bruins linemate scored two goals in 1:21 during the second period of Boston’s game against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

The B’s found themselves on the power play against a Rangers team that had killed off the last 51 penalties.

But that changed when Krejci one-timed the puck by Alexandar Georgiev to make it 3-0.

Then DeBrusk struck a game after being a healthy scratch and head coach Bruce Cassidy sending a message to him with a one-timer of his own.

DeBrusk’s goal forced New York to make a change in net to Keith Kinkaid.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images