Watch Incredible Dan Vladar Stick Save From This Cool Angle

Not a bad first NHL start for Dan Vladar, who had one of the saves of the year Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

In the first period of the Boston Bruins’ meeting with the Penguins, Colton Sceviour got the puck all alone right on the doorstep. Vladar was on the other side of his crease and had to dive over. Sceviour got the shot off on the empty net, but Vladar made a simply incredible stick save, getting a piece of the puck to deflect it away.

A Bruins staffer was right behind the net when the play happened, so the team posted a pretty incredible behind-the-net view of the save.

That obviously was the big highlight, but it was an overall solid game for Vladar in addition. The 23-year-old made 34 saves, managing to limit the Pens to just one goal as the B’s earned a 2-1 win at PPG Paints Arena.

Vladar’s teammates were plenty impressed with the save (how could they not be), and the netminder himself was happy to just get a chance.

Boston likely will go back to Jaroslav Halak on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres, but they certainly must be happy to know they have something in Vladar.

