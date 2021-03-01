Watch Jeter Downs, Red Sox Top Prospect, Homer In First Spring At-Bat

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeter Downs wasted little time recording his first home run of spring training.

Downs, ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in most Red Sox prospects rankings, blasted a two-run opposite-field homer Sunday against the Minnesota Twins in his fist spring game at-bat. The 22-year-old later added an RBI single in what ultimately was a 7-6 Twins victory.

Check out his homer in the video below:

Yeah Jeets pic.twitter.com/FUACIAXM8P — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) March 1, 2021

Downs, through no fault of his own, will be under an intense microscope as his Red Sox career progresses. Part of Boston’s return in the Mookie Betts trade, Downs is viewed by many as the second baseman of the future.

Alex Cora likes what he’s seen in limited exposure to Downs.

Alex Cora is confident that prospect Jeter Downs will be part of the Red Sox’s future.#RedSox | https://t.co/qFBBXwiFRL pic.twitter.com/lnNqKPvNFh — NESN (@NESN) March 1, 2021

Speaking of the Red Sox infield, shortstop Xander Bogaerts recently was shut down due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to be ready for Opening Day, however.

Even if Bogaerts were to miss the start of the season, Downs likely still would begin the year in Triple-A Worcester.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images