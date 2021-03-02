Watch Kike Hernandez, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers Homer In Same Inning

NESN Logo Sign In

JetBlue Park was a launching pad for the Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon.

Kike Hernandez, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers all went yard for Boston in the third inning of its spring training matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. The home run outburst followed a second inning that saw Yairo Munoz hit a two-run shot for the Red Sox.

You can watch all three round-trippers in the videos below:

Jarren Duran in today's starting lineup & making the most of it! #SoxSpring pic.twitter.com/PqJjWmtiS9 — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) March 2, 2021

Oh my gosh. No way. No way.



Yes way. 😎 pic.twitter.com/AzKnIpXQLi — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 2, 2021

We know: It’s spring training. But homers are homers.

Duran’s shot represents the third homer by a top Boston prospect through three spring games. Slugger Bobby Dalbec and infielder Jeter Downs both went yard Sunday afternoon.

