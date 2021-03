NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are in desperate need of motivation right now.

Boston was down 21 to the Cleveland Cavaliers at one point in Wednesday’s game at Quicken Loans Arena as the team’s recent skid continues.

So, Marcus Smart gave his team a fiery pep talk during a timeout late in the first half.

Check it out, via NBC Sports Boston:

Marcus Smart trying to get his guys fired up pic.twitter.com/BwRVcofq25 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 18, 2021

Will it be enough to give the team the spark it needs? We’ll see.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images