Bill Belichick showed off his charitable side Thursday.

The New England Patriots head coach trimmed up the mane a bit in support of “Saving by Shaving,” which benefits Boston Children’s Hospital, with linebacker Brandon King behind the buzzer.

And, of course, Belichick tossed in some of his classic humor while getting his hair cut.

“Tough job trying to make me look good now,” Belichick said. “It’s not easy. There used to be more to cut off.”

Check it out, via the team: