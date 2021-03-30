Watch Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Crush Homer To Close Out Spring

NESN Logo Sign In

Have yourself a spring training, Jarren Duran.

The top prospect went deep Tuesday in the final inning of the Boston Red Sox’s 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. It was the third homer of the spring for Duran, who will begin the 2021 season at Boston’s alternate spring training site in Worcester, Mass.

Jarren Duran closing out Spring Training with a 💣. pic.twitter.com/DGS80UUJMt — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) March 30, 2021

The fastest player in the Red Sox farm system, Duran overhauled his swing last year and has transformed himself into a strong hitter who can impact the ball to all parts of the field. He finished his impressive spring training with a .340 average and a 1.069 OPS to go along with two steals and the three homers. He did strike out 19 times in 47 at-bats.

Duran’s performance this spring has impressed scouts who wondered whether his swing change was for real.

Jarren Duran's final spring line: .340/.367/.702. No surprise, but when talking to scouts about who has impressed for the Red Sox, he is one of the first names that comes up. The work he put in w/his swing & in the weight room has really paid off & translated on field this spring — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) March 30, 2021

As for when we could see Duran, a converted second baseman, roaming the Red Sox outfield at Fenway Park, that remains to be seen. He still has a lot of work to do on his defense.

