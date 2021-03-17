NESN Logo Sign In

This just in, Red Sox fans: Bobby Dalbec hits bombs.

The slugging infielder hit a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday for his fifth home run of spring training. Dalbec, who didn’t take the field the next inning but was not injured, according to the Red Sox, also hit a grand slam a week ago against the Atlanta Braves.

Take a look:

Bobby Dalbec with a slam. pic.twitter.com/tnBRGNZ2TJ — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 17, 2021

Not luck.

Just Bobby Dalbec. pic.twitter.com/1Z9KcwOBMt — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 17, 2021

Wednesday’s game at JetBlue Park also saw Boston receive another great outing from Eduardo Rodriguez, who gave up one run while striking out six over five innings. Rafael Devers went deep with his third homer of the spring.

In addition to his five homers, Dalbec this spring has 12 RBIs to go along with a .333 batting average and 1.345 OPS. He also lead the team with 13 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images