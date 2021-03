NESN Logo Sign In

Timelord has entered the chat.

Robert Williams had been relatively quiet scoring-wise through much of the Boston Celtics’ game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

His first bucket of the night came in the final frame, and boy, was it a doozy.

Williams landed one monstrous dunk seconds after the fourth quarter began. He even got a reaction out of the Nets’ bench.

