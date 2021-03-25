Watch Steven Kampfer Double Bruins’ Lead With First Goal In 732 Days

Kampfer got in on the scoring fun

It had been quite a while since Steven Kampfer found the back of the net, but the Boston Bruins defenseman changed that Thursday night.

A nice battle for puck possession from David Krejci led to him getting the puck over to Charlie Coyle who fed Kampfer to make it a 2-0 lead over the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Check it out:

The fans, who were allowed back inside for the first time since March 2020, had plenty to cheer about after Karson Kuhlman got the scoring started earlier in the period.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

