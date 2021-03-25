Watch Steven Kampfer Double Bruins’ Lead With First Goal In 732 Days

It had been quite a while since Steven Kampfer found the back of the net, but the Boston Bruins defenseman changed that Thursday night.
A nice battle for puck possession from David Krejci led to him getting the puck over to Charlie Coyle who fed Kampfer to make it a 2-0 lead over the New York Islanders at TD Garden.
Check it out:
The fans, who were allowed back inside for the first time since March 2020, had plenty to cheer about after Karson Kuhlman got the scoring started earlier in the period.