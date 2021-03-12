Watch Tom Brady Fall Victim To Viral Prank By Rob Gronkowski

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is being textbook Tom Brady this offseason, which includes taking another pay cut for the benefit of the team.

It appears Brady’s longtime favorite target is being his same old self ahead of the start of the new NFL year, too.

The ever-entertaining Rob Gronkowski successfully took part in the “I’m Busy Right Now” challenge at the expense of Brady. The gist of the challenge is simple: initiate a conversation with someone and immediately tell them you’re unavailable to talk, leaving the recipient all sorts of confused as to what is going on.

You can watch Gronk prank both his father and Brady in the Instagram video below.

The prank also yielded a response from the Bucs quarterback in the post’s comment section.

“It was you that called me..right??? I’m confused 🤔,” Brady wrote.

Perhaps Brady thought Gronk was reaching out to talk about the 2021 season. The future Hall of Fame tight end will need a new contract before he can be officially locked in for the upcoming campaign, but re-signing Gronk should be easier for the Bucs now that Brady has tweaked his deal.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images