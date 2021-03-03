What Bruce Cassidy Is Expecting From Jarred Tinordi In Bruins Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday night will give the Boston Bruins their first opportunity to see what they have in Jarred Tinordi.

The 29-year-old blue-liner, claimed Saturday off waivers, will make his Bruins debut against the Washington Capitals. He’s going to start off on the third pairing with Connor Clifton, but Bruce Cassidy was quick to admit after morning skate that there could be some in-game shuffling of the pairs.

At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Tinordi always has been the physical, stay-at-home type. And since some of the systems he used with the Nashville Predators translate to what he’ll do with the Bruins, Cassidy just wants him to play his game.

“(The Predators) have some similarities to us in terms of layers,” Cassidy said Wednesday morning. “They’ll close off, chase up a little higher, so we’ve talked about that, about where his dead areas are and when to fall back to the front of the net. Neutral zone, I don’t think it will be a whole lot different.

“And then puck play is what you kind of see, what we’re looking for from night to night, what we typically want to do and then what’s the opposition doing. So that one is kind of on the player to make the best available play and take the best available option. PK, I don’t imagine there will be a ton different in that regard, he’s a big body, long stick, so take care of the front of the net, play your game.”

Upon getting claimed, Tinordi actually drove from Nashville to Boston, a drive that will take around 17 hours if done straight through.

That type of trek can do a number on the body, but he was feeling fine physically and comfortable intellectually, so in he goes.

“We had a conversation this morning,” Cassidy said. “I wanted to make sure he is in a good place in terms of his travel here, getting enough reps, felt comfortable. So he wants to get in, so that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Matt Grzelcyk will make his return to the lineup, as well, so both Steven Kampfer and Urho Vaakanainen will join John Moore as the defensive healthy scratches.

If everyone on the back end is healthy, Tinordi likely would be a spare defenseman. But seldom are teams this time of year fully healthy, so he’s getting a shot to prove he’s deserving of ice time.

