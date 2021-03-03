What Life’s Like For Tom Brady After Winning Seventh Super Bowl Title

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020 NFL season is over, and Tom Brady is back to normal life (at least, as normal it can get for a seven-time champion).

The veteran quarterback just finished leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. The 43-year-old doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, either.

Yet no matter how many titles he wins, acclimating to life off the gridiron often is a bit challenging to start. Brady finds some humor in the situation, though.

“I think that there’s definitely part of that where (Gisele Bündchen) says, ‘OK, you’ve got breakfast this morning. You’ve got these different things that I’ve been doing the last six months while you’ve been playing football,'” Brady joked Monday night on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“It’s just a whole different life,” Brady said. “So, there’s this in-season mode of (getting) up early, football … Then, all of a sudden, it just literally stops. So, I’m just getting reacquainted with the dishwasher, where the broom is (and where) the vacuum is.”

Brady also offered the perfect analogy about adjusting to life once any given NFL season ends.

“I always describe the football season as like a treadmill and it’s going fast,” he said. “And every week, you work seven days a week for six straight months. And then all of a sudden, you’re going on this treadmill fast and then boop, you hit the stop button. And it always feels like a crash landing.”

Usually, Brady finds it difficult to find ways to stay busy once any given season ends. This offseason was a little different, though.

“We had some time where we spent some time with my wife and then I actually had knee surgery, so I’m kind of rehabbing now, which is giving me something to do, although I’d much rather stay active like I normally do.”

Clearly, Brady still has plenty left in the tank. And by the sounds of it, Brady won’t escape this routine any time soon.

