What Was It Like For Celtics To Host Fans At TD Garden Once Again?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics hosted fans Monday night for the first time since the NBA hit pause due to COVID-19 more than a year ago.

TD Garden was open at 12% capacity for the C’s game against the Pelicans. New Orleans ultimately won, but it still was a special night for Boston nonetheless.

Kemba Walker, for one, had a blast having fans back in attendance. And the last few weeks had been quite the tease.

“A lot of our road trip (opponents) had fans,” Walker told reporters during his postgame video press conference. “And I thought our fans, they were loud. They were into the game, and it was fun. They made it fun and it was really exciting to have them there.”

Jayson Tatum noticed a big difference having fans back in the building, too.