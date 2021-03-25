NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins, all of a sudden, are about to have something of a logjam on the back end.

And after weeks of piecing things together at the blue line due to injuries, that’ll be a problem Bruce Cassidy undoubtedly will welcome.

Though neither will play Thursday against the New York Islanders, Jeremy Lauzon and Brandon Carlo appear to be nearing returns. Lauzon, who is recovering from a fractured hand, is back to being a full participant in practice. Carlo, who got a concussion from a hit that got Tom Wilson suspended seven games, took part in Wednesday’s session in a non-contact jersey.

Things have looked a lot different on the Bruins’ back end since Carlo and, in particular, Lauzon last played. So, some tweaks might be necessary when it comes time for them to draw back in.

Lauzon deserves to play every day, but a Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy top pairing has worked out well, and it’s probably best to keep it that way. And for value’s sake, the Bruins might be able to get more out of Lauzon if he’s playing on a third pairing instead of first.

Carlo has been playing with Grzelcyk when the latter is available, and the right-shot rearguard has been best throughout his career playing with a puck mover. Presumably, Jakub Zboril would be a good fit in that spot.

So then if Lauzon is a lock on the third pairing, it becomes a battle between Jarred Tinordi, Steven Kampfer and Connor Clifton for the last spot. The Bruins could cycle the three in based on matchup (play Tinordi against the Washington Capitals and Clifton against the New York Rangers, etc.) or just go with Clifton, who has earned the spot on merit this season.

There also are depth options to keep in mind. Though he doesn’t have a timetable for return, Kevan Miller is skating once again. and played every night when he was healthy. John Moore underwent surgery and might be available down the road. There also are prospect choices with Urho Vaakanainen and Jack Ahcan.

Regardless, the Bruins will once again have options and will be able to build out the back end not out of desperation, but rather who actually belongs in that group of six.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports IMAGES