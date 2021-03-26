When Evan Fournier, New Celtics Might Make Their Debuts

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will have three fresh faces joining the group, and their debuts might be a little staggered.

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the C’s acquired Evan Fournier, Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet. Boston plays Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, then the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

All might be in the lineup by Saturday.

“Kornet and Wagner should be in either tonight in Milwaukee,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Friday morning. “I know Kornet was driving from Chicago, so he may be — he’s just an hour away from Milwaukee — so he’ll get there. Wagner was in (Boston) last night, he came in last night for a physical this morning. Depending on all that he may catch a plane to Milwaukee tonight, as well.

“Evan is flying from Orlando, he has a family, a wife and child, and so he is flying in this morning and he’ll have his physical this afternoon. Won’t be in Milwaukee tonight but could potentially be in Oklahoma City tomorrow.”

The initial thought was that Kornet might get waived, but if he’s travelling to Milwaukee and preparing to possibly play Friday, it would indicate that as of now that’s not the case.

Tip for Celtics-Bucks is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images