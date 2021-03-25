Why Celtics Are Guaranteed To Make At Least One More Transaction

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics aren’t done making moves.

What the next move is, we’re not sure. However, they have to do something.

The Celtics on Thursday reportedly agreed to send a pair of second-round picks to the Orlando Magic for guard Evan Fournier. Since the Celtics didn’t move out any roster players, they now have 18 contracts on the books (including a pair of two-way deals).

That means that before the Fournier deal becomes official, the Celtics either have to make another trade that gets them down to 15 one-way contracts, or they have to cut a player. In such a case, Javonte Green seems like the most likely candidate to get axed.

Boston reportedly is getting interest in big men Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson. But regardless of whether it’s via trade or waiving someone, another transaction of some kind is forthcoming.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images