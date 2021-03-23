NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, a notion that effectively cannot be argued at this point.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also is one of the greatest competitors the sport has ever seen.

Kevin Youkilis, Brady’s brother-in-law, seems to believe it what was the ultra-competitor in TB12 that motivated him to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season after two decades with the New England Patriots. According to Youkilis, Brady was eager to take on a new challenge.

“I think for me personally, I know a lot of the backstories and I get a lot more inside information, but I also get to decipher out all the bull crap that I hear too, which is great,” Youkilis said Tuesday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “I read some of these stories and I am like, ‘Oh my God, where did that come from?’ That is the beauty of having a little bit of an in and (being in the know).

“Tommy, he was super excited for a new challenge. I think that was it. The unknown of going somewhere, working with a new coaching staff, being in a new city. He really loved and valued his time in New England and I think it was one of those things where you have to kind of see maybe the other side before you do it and he was just super pumped. I just remember he was super excited a year ago (with) just a new challenge because that is what he loves in life. He loves challenging himself. He loves doing the whole mindfulness and growing.”

As for Youkilis, he himself will soon take on a new challenge. The three-time Major League Baseball All-Star is set to be a part of NESN’s Boston Red Sox broadcast team for the 2021 season.

