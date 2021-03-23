Why Ex-NFL Wideout Believes Patriots Are Best Fit For Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones might rank fifth among the top five quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft class, but that could be of benefit to the Patriots.

Jones’ draft stock skyrocketed after leading Alabama to an undefeated season culminating with a dominant victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Still, the Heisman Trophy finalist isn’t viewed by evaluators to be at the same level as Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or even Justin Fields.

In turn, Jones very well could be available when New England makes its first pick of the 2021 draft at No. 15 overall. Nate Burleson believes this could result in a perfect match, as the former NFL wideout thinks the QB-needy Patriots present the best fit for Jones.

“That’s the ultimate question: Where is the best fit? I believe it’s the New England Patriots,” Burleson said Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “I could bore you with the stats. You can go ahead and Bing those if you want. For me, I believe it’s the relationship between (Nick) Saban and Bill Belichick. So if Bill Belichick’s going to find out information about any player on the Alabama roster, Saban is the guy who can tell you exactly what makes this individual tick, what you need to push him, how to coach him, is he a guy who responds to positive reinforcement versus a guy that needs to be yelled at, challenged?

“On the flip side, you’ve been hearing the Tom Brady comparisons, which is almost blasphemy at this point — any kid coming out of college. They’re sitting at 15, so whether you think they need to trade up and Mac Jones deserves to be drafted earlier or he needs to be drafted later, I just think they’re in the sweet spot. If they want Mac Jones, they’ll be able to get him.”

Burleson isn’t the only football talking head who can see Jones ending up in Foxboro. Veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. in his latest mock draft has the Patriots landing the Crimson Tide product without having to move up in the first round.

Thumbnail photo via Vasha Hunt/USA TODAY Sports Images