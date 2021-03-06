Why It Matters That Tom Wilson Disciplinary Hearing Is In Person

NESN Logo Sign In

If nothing else, the initial reaction the NHL’s Department of Player Safety is having to the dangerous Tom Wilson hit on Brandon Carlo means they’re taking it seriously.

The league announced Saturday morning that Wilson would have an in-person hearing over Zoom for his predatory hit on Carlo, which sent the Boston Bruins defenseman to the hospital.

It should matter to those who want to see Wilson get a stiff punishment that his hearing is in person. If the league thinks it might have to suspend the player for more than five games, they are offered an in-person hearing.

An example Bruins fans will remember is when then-Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri had an in-person hearing for cross-checking Jake DeBrusk in Game 2 of the 2019 playoffs first round. Kadri later was suspended for the rest of the series.

While that doesn’t mean Wilson for sure will get banned for an extended period of time, it does point to the NHL thinking the act was serious enough that Wilson could miss multiple games. It’s also worth mentioning that while Wilson does have a long rap sheet, he is not considered a repeat offender since he hasn’t gotten in trouble with the league since 2018.

No penalty was called on the play, and the Bruins ultimately won 5-1 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images