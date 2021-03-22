Why New Patriots Receiver Believes Cam Newton Will ‘Ball Out’ In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton struggled mightily as a passer in 2020. Kendrick Bourne believes that will change in 2021.

Bourne was one of four free agent pass-catchers the Patriots added over a two-day span last week — a spending binge aimed at bolstering receiver and tight end groups that ranked among the NFL’s weakest last season.

With reinforcements now aboard, Bourne is envisioning a bounce-back season for Newton, who threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (eight) in his first year with the franchise.

“I think he’s going to ball out,” the newly signed wide receiver said Monday in his introductory video conference. “With the weapons they brought in, the help now — (2020) was just one of those rebuilding years that they went through, and he was a part of it. So people may say (Newton) didn’t look this good, he looked bad or whatever it may be. But now he has some help, and they know what they’re putting around him, which is awesome. I just want to be a part of five touchdowns, 10 touchdowns for him and change the narrative.”

Boune was a depth option for the San Francisco 49ers over the last four seasons, setting career highs with 49 catches and 667 receiving yards in 2020. He joins fellow wideout Nelson Agholor and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in the Patriots’ wave of offseason additions.

Re-signing Newton to a cheap one-year contract earlier this month gave New England some needed stability behind center ahead of free agency. Bourne said that didn’t play into his decision to sign with the Patriots but that he trusts Newton, who was effective as a rusher last season and won over teammates with his attitude and work ethic.

“I really didn’t think about the quarterback situation,” said Bourne, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the chance to make an additional $7.5 million through incentives. “It’s more the organization, who they are. I know they’re thinking about their future also. But I believe in Cam Newton. At the end of the day, I didn’t go looking around (at) who was the starting quarterback here. The NFL is the NFL. I believe everybody’s good. I just think it takes that right place, right time, right coaching and stuff like that.

“New England knows what they’re doing. They picked Cam for a reason. They believe in him. One-year deal — it is what it is. All it takes is one year to become who you want to be. I think he has another opportunity, and that’s all that matters.”

(It’s worth noting New England likely will add another quarterback at some point this offseason, either through the draft or in free agency. So while Newton currently projects as the team’s 2021 starter, he’s not locked into that spot.)

Bourne said he received a congratulatory FaceTime call from Newton shortly after he agreed to his Patriots deal, with the veteran QB extending an invitation to throw with him in Atlanta this offseason. Bourne is in California this week for a series of workouts organized by Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The 25-year-old wideout said he’s long admired Newton, whose career résumé includes a Heisman Trophy, a college football national championship, a Super Bowl appearance and the 2015 NFL MVP Award.

“It was awesome talking to him,” Bourne said. “I told him I’ve been a fan of him for a long time, and his work ethic — that’s the main thing that stands out to me. Everything he’s been through these last few years, just how he works — that always takes over everything. He’s earned his opportunities, he’s earned his contract this year and I know he’s going to have an awesome year.

“I’m just excited to play with him, man. I told him, ‘Bro, I’ve been watching you since I was a young guy, man, so it’s an honor to just play with you, pick your brain and get out there with you and help you get better. And I know you’re going to help me get better.’ “

The Patriots stumbled to a 7-9 record after Newton replaced franchise icon Tom Brady last offseason. That uncharacteristically mediocre campaign prompted a hyper-aggressive spending spree, as New England has added more than a dozen veterans through free agency or trades — while also re-signing several of their own — since the league year began last Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images