Why N’Keal Harry ‘Would Love’ For Patriots To Bring Back Cam Newton

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry is hoping Cam Newton’s Patriots tenure is not limited to one season.

Newton’s NFL future is very much uncertain following a down 2020 campaign with the Patriots and his options, as such, might be limited. But despite the struggles Newton endured last season, Harry definitely is open to the idea of catching passes from the 2015 MVP once again.

“I would absolutely love to have Cam back,” Harry told The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “He helped me so much throughout the season, not only on the field with football stuff but with off-the-field stuff, just more about being a professional, about life. He really helped me in all aspects of life last year, so I really do appreciate him for that.

“At the same time, he was a very fun person to play with. I would love to have him back and be able to play with him again.”

Newton officially will enter free agency March 17 when the new league year opens, though it remains to be seen what kind of interest he will generate on the open market. The 31-year-old potentially could be a bridge starter, but there seemingly is a strong chance he will have to settle for backup duties.