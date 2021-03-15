Wolves Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

The opposing forms of Wolves and Liverpool have pulled them perilously close together.

Wolves will host Liverpool on Monday at Molineux Stadium in a Premier League Round 29 game. Wolves are in 13th place after 28 games with 35 points, but their recent good run, during which they have won three, drawn three and lost one of their last seven Premier League games, has renewed optimism around the club. Meanwhile, Liverpool has earned just three points from its last seven games, the worst form in the Premier League since early February.

Here’s when and how to watch Wolves-Liverpool in the United States:

When: Monday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/424341-west-ham-1-3-liverpool-six-talking-points" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>