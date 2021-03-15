Wolves Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Diogo Jota enjoyed a successful return to his former club Monday when he scored to give Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Wolves.
The No. 20 netted his 10th goal for the Reds in first-half stoppage time at Molineux Stadium to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s men returned to winning ways in the Premier League.
Jota, who completed a switch to Liverpool from Wolves in September, put the finishing touches on a counter-attacking move, angling an effort into the bottom left corner of the net.
There was a lengthy stoppage towards the end of the 90 minutes as Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio suffered an injury that required him to be stretchered off.