Xander Bogaerts Feeling ‘Strong’ After Getting Shut Down

Getting shut down due to shoulder soreness days into spring training is not typically ideal, but it sounds like Xander Bogaerts dodged a bullet.

The Red Sox gave Bogaerts some down time from throwing after it was revealed he was having a little bit of soreness. But Friday was a step in the right direction, as he played in his first Grapefruit League game, serving as the designated hitter.

He expects to play shortstop next week and plans to be ready for Opening Day.

As for the shoulder itself, he’s feeling good.

“I was a little bit nervous once I came down here, because I knew back home I couldn’t throw or anything like that. It affected some of my workouts,” Bogaerts said Friday afternoon. “Yeah, I didn’t expect it to heal this quick. Obviously, the training staff had an idea of what it was and how to fix it and stuff like that.

“Like I said, right now I’m feeling great, I’m feeling strong, that’s something really good. I feel fast, I ran to first base, I felt good, I got my legs moving. So as I said, I’m looking forward to being out there a little bit more frequently and getting ready for the season.”

Obviously, a healthy and successful Bogaerts is a big part of the Red Sox finding success in 2021. And after a brief scare, it looks like he’s primed to be a reliable player for Boston yet again.

