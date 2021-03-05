Xander Bogaerts Injury: Latest On Red Sox Shortstop’s Shoulder

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are taking the cautious approach with Xander Bogaerts, but even still, things are progressing nicely.

Boston’s veteran shortstop has been shut down for a few days due to some lingering soreness from his throwing program in Aruba. The Red Sox never expected him to be out long, and manager Alex Cora indicated Friday that things were moving in the right direction.

“He threw yesterday, he’s throwing again today,” Cora said over Zoom. “He feels good, he feels good.”

Cora then joked: “Another thing about Xander, when he starts talking about soccer, that’s a good sign with him too, he’s getting locked in.”

The season still is a few weeks away, and there obviously is no sense in overdoing it during spring training, especially for a proven player like Bogaerts. And by the sound of it, everything is moving along just fine.

