Xander Bogaerts Update: When Red Sox Shortstop Could DH

Xander Bogaerts is getting a little restless, it seems.

The Boston Red Sox shut down the star shortstop last week after he reported some shoulder soreness. It was tied to his throwing program in Aruba, and out of an abundance of caution the Red Sox decided to play it safe.

Since then, everything has progressed nicely for the 28-year-old. He believes he’s on track to play Opening Day, and Alex Cora indicated Wednesday that Bogaerts at least getting into Grapefruit League action as a designated hitter by the weekend is not out of the question.

“He’s actually taking BP today,” Cora said over Zoom. “Hopefully he can take a few more rounds during the week. He’s dying at least to DH in a few games. Hopefully he can do that over the weekend, but we’ll see how it goes first with batting practice.”

The Red Sox don’t have another off day between now and next Thursday, March 18. So Bogaerts, if healthy, should have ample opportunities to possibly get some swings in.

