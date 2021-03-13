Xander Bogaerts ‘Will Be Completely Ready’ For Red Sox Opening Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts has been confident he’ll be ready for Opening Day despite dealing with shoulder soreness. And he doubled down on that confidence Friday.

The Red Sox shortstop slotted into the designated hitter position in Boston’s 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Bogaerts did go 0-for-2, but is expected to DH once again Saturday.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” earlier this week, Bogaerts said he expected to be ready when Boston welcomes the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park to open the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Bogaerts’ shoulder appears to be getting stronger by the day.

“I will be completely ready,” Bogaerts told reporters Friday. “I feel completely ready right now.”

Is it April 1 yet?

