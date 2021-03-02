Zdeno Chara Has Message For Bruins Fans Ahead Of TD Garden Return

NESN Logo Sign In

When Zdeno Chara makes his return to TD Garden, it’ll be unusual for more ways than one.

For one, Chara will have to enter as a visitor instead of on the home team side, though he’s not too worried about navigating the building he spent roughly a decade and a half in. There also won’t be fans in the arena, but that’s something he is used to at this point.

Nevertheless, Chara’s first game on Causeway Street since he left for the Washington Capitals will take place Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins.

Although no fans will be around to watch in person, Chara on Tuesday nevertheless was sure to express his profound appreciation to the City of Boston.

“From Day 1 in 2006 when I signed with the Boston Bruins, I felt really connected with the Boston fans and the City of Boston,” Chara said over Zoom. “I developed so many great friendships and connections and we went through so many ups and downs together. We always felt their energy and support being with us and behind us in those times.

“The best moment that we probably all can share is to bring the Stanley Cup back to Boston in 2011. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate and how lucky and blessed I am to share these celebrations with the fans. Everything they’ve done for me and my family, all these communities I’ve been part of, I just want to thank them for everything they’ve done for me and my family. For all the support and the love.”

The Capitals will return to Boston later this season, facing the Bruins on April 18 and 20. That’ll allow Chara the opportunity to play in front of (a limited number) Boston fans for the first time since his departure.

Chara had a goal back in January in his first game against the Bruins since leaving the Black and Gold.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports