There are NFL draft busts every year.. It’s just the way things go.
Any number of things can fell an NFL prospect, but the one thing for certain is that drafting is a very unscientific process. Even the most fascinating of players ultimately could end up not panning out.
Here are a few potential early-round busts in the 2021 class.
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU — Wilson is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL draft this season, and he’s a player who saw his stock soar over the last year. But consider us skeptical of someone whose electrifying numbers only come into play with a small sample size and against soft competition.
There’s no questioning Wilson’s raw talent, but he’s going to all but certainly end up with the New York Jets, and that’s not the greatest situation for a rookie quarterback who was playing against Texas State and Navy last year.
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State — The pure athleticism is enticing, but his shortcomings could get exposed at the NFL level.
Parsons is an undersized linebacker, for one, which might make him a bit more manageable as a blitzer and possible run-stopper for opposing offensive lines. When you consider that he historically has not been good in coverage, it’s easy to see how Parons might take a little bit to find his footing in the NFL since he could be a semi-limited player.
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue — He’s an exciting athlete, gifted with impressive speed. But he effectively was a gadget player at Purdue, and some team definitely is going to take him in the first round hoping all those Tyreek Hill comparisons come to pass.
Hey, maybe they will. But expecting him to perform at a Hill-level might be a little unfair to Moore.
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State — Speaking of possibly being unfair, we can’t help but look at Lance through the same lens that we do Wilson. It’s tough to consider a QB a can’t-miss prospect when he’s put up impressive numbers against weak competition.
There’s no questioning Lance has a tantalizing skill set, and perhaps he does blossom into the player most expect for the draft slot he’ll likely be selected at. But he might have a challenging time acclimating to the NFL.