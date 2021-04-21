NESN Logo Sign In

There are NFL draft busts every year.. It’s just the way things go.

Any number of things can fell an NFL prospect, but the one thing for certain is that drafting is a very unscientific process. Even the most fascinating of players ultimately could end up not panning out.

Here are a few potential early-round busts in the 2021 class.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU — Wilson is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL draft this season, and he’s a player who saw his stock soar over the last year. But consider us skeptical of someone whose electrifying numbers only come into play with a small sample size and against soft competition.

There’s no questioning Wilson’s raw talent, but he’s going to all but certainly end up with the New York Jets, and that’s not the greatest situation for a rookie quarterback who was playing against Texas State and Navy last year.