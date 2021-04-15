2021 WNBA Draft Live Stream: Watch All Three Rounds Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s that time of year again.

The 2021 WNBA Draft is here, and will be hosted on ESPN in its entirety. All three rounds will play out Thursday evening, with the Dallas Wings making the first two selections.

Dallas owns four picks in the first round alone, all of which are seventh or higher. The Atlanta Dream will pick third, followed by the Indiana Fever at pick No. 4.

Here’s how to watch this year’s event online and on TV:

When: Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images