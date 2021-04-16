2021 WNBA Draft: Texas’ Charli Collier Selected No. 1 Overall By Wings

The WNBA tipped off on its 25th season Thursday night with the 2021 WNBA Draft.
The selection show was held virtually for the second year in a row, though this time, a compelling NCAA women’s basketball tournament was fresh in recent memory.
The Dallas Wings made out well in the selection process this year with threeS first round picks. They chose Charli Collier with the No. 1 overall pick.
Here’s what the first round looks like:
No. 1 Dallas Wings â€” Charli Collier, C, Texas
No. 2 Dallas Wings â€” Awak Kuier, PF, Finland
No. 3 Atlanta Dream â€” Aari McDonald, G, Arizona
No. 4 Indiana Fever â€” Kyrse Gondrezick, G, West Virginia
No. 5 Dallas Wings â€” Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas
No. 6 New York Liberty â€” Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA
No. 7 Los Angeles Sparks â€” Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama
No. 8 Chicago Sky â€” Shyla Heal, G, Austrailia
No. 9 Minnesota Kynx â€” Rennia Davis, G, Tennessee
No. 10 Los Angeles Sparks â€” Stephanie Watts, G, North Carolina
No. 11 Seattle Storm â€” Iliana Rupert, C, France
No. 12 Las Vegas Aces â€” Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M